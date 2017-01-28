Left, VCK protest police action

Workers of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the CPI, and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on Saturday staged a protest near Anna Statue here condemning the police action on pro-jallikattu supporters in Chennai and Coimbatore.

The protesters, led by D. Ravikumar, general secretary of the VCK, demanded action against police personnel responsible for the incident and compensation to the victims.

R. Rajangam, secretary of CPI(M), said the police had resorted to lathicharge against the students and other protesters who were agitating peacefully. The residents of Nadukuppam bore the brunt of the violence and two-wheelers and household articles of people in the coastal hamlet were damaged.

An inquiry must be conducted by a sitting Judge of the Madras High Court into the police action to evict the protesters and suitable compensation provided to the victims, he said.