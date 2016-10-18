Left, VCK plan protest today

Cadre belonging to the Left parties and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi will organise a rail roko in Puducherry and Karaikal on Tuesday to press for the setting up of the Cauvery Management Board.

Communist Party of India State secretary R. Viswanathan told presspersons here on Monday that although water from Mettur reservoir was released, the Karaikal region was yet to get its share.

As per the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal in 2007, the Karaikal region was entitled to get 7 tmcft. of water. Unless water was released immediately, farmers in the region would face severe hardship, he said.

The Centre by not setting up the Cauvery Management Board had cheated the people of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The NDA-ruled Centre had taken the decision not to set up the board to appease voters in Karnataka in view of the upcoming Assembly elections there, he said.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary R. Rajangam, CPI-ML leader Balasurbramanian and VCK leader Tamiz Maran were present.