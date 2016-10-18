Puducherry

Left, VCK plan protest today

Cadre belonging to the Left parties and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi will organise a rail roko in Puducherry and Karaikal on Tuesday to press for the setting up of the Cauvery Management Board.

Communist Party of India State secretary R. Viswanathan told presspersons here on Monday that although water from Mettur reservoir was released, the Karaikal region was yet to get its share.

As per the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal in 2007, the Karaikal region was entitled to get 7 tmcft. of water. Unless water was released immediately, farmers in the region would face severe hardship, he said.

The Centre by not setting up the Cauvery Management Board had cheated the people of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The NDA-ruled Centre had taken the decision not to set up the board to appease voters in Karnataka in view of the upcoming Assembly elections there, he said.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary R. Rajangam, CPI-ML leader Balasurbramanian and VCK leader Tamiz Maran were present.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 6:11:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/Left-VCK-plan-protest-today/article16074757.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY