Leaders send out Republic Day wishes

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and Leader of Opposition N. Rangasamy were among the leaders who greeted the people on the occasion of Republic Day.

In his message, Mr. Narayanasamy said that although Puducherry is geographically a small Union Territory, it is making impressive progress on a par with full fledged States in all the sectors.

The Chief Minister said that his government was keen to protect the peaceful environment and was workingto ensure the safety of the people.

Development measures

Broad based programmes to promote education, health, agriculture, infrastructure, industries, tourism and other sectors had been evolved so that Puducherry could scale greater heights.

The government is also keen to securing adequate funds from the Central government and to generate revenue without causing any setback to the welfare of the people for sustained development of the Union Territory, the Chief Minister said in his message.

In his Republic Day message, the Leader of Opposition N. Rangasamy said the occasion provided an opportunity for all to remember the contributions and sacrifices made by great stalwarts of the freedom movement to the country.

Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy, Government Whip R.K.R. Anantharaman and Member of Parliament R. Radhakrishnan also extended their greetings to the people of Puducherry.

