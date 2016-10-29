Kiran Bedi reassures doctors, hospital staff on protection from mob attacks

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi has reassured doctors that the protection of the medical fraternity from mob attacks could be ensured by enforcing existing laws.

The Lt. Governor was responding to pleas by doctors for promulgating an ordinance to implement the Doctors’ Protection Act while presiding over the final leg of her series of pre-Deepavali interactions with staff of various government departments.

Ms. Bedi assuaged fears over hospitals and medical professionals being targeted in the wake of an adverse event by stating that protection of doctors could be guaranteed by enforcement of law that protect public servants on duty.

The Lt. Governor, who has been interacting with staff in 28 departments over the last 10 days in a bid to drive improvement in services to the public, reserved the final sessions to address employees of Social Welfare, Adi Dravidar Welfare, Women and Child Welfare and Health departments.

According to a press note from the Raj Nivas, the meetings followed a three-layered approach — a brief presentation highlighting the important news reports that had appeared about the departments in the past few months and the SWOT analysis highlights of each department, sharing the findings of dip stick survey held and sharing of joy of celebration by distributing gifts received at the Raj Nivas among the participants.

The interactions and the suggestions of the staff provided deeper insights into the functioning of departments, an opportunity for introspection through surveys and arriving at solutions in the presence of the Heads of Departments.

The meeting was attended by Health Secretary B.R. Babu, Dr. Director of Health and Family Welfare Services K.V. Raman, Medical Superintendent of General Hospital S. Mohan Kumar, and Medical Superintendent of Women and Child Hospital Sujatha.

R. Mihir Vardhan, Secretary Welfare; Meena Kumari, Director of Social Welfare and Women and Child Welfare; D. Ragunathan, Director of Adi Dravidar Welfare; and M. Ravindran, Managing Director, Puducherry Adi Dravidar Development Corporation, were present.