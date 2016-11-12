Kiran Bedi bats for learning Hindi

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has urged students to learn Hindi so as to get acquaint with events happening in the national capital.

Speaking at the valedictory of Hindi language celebration organised by the Department of Hindi in Pondicherry University, Ms. Bedi said: “We have to learn Hindi to bring unity and integrity in the nation.” She added that people living in the North Indian State should learn any south Indian language like Tamil or Telugu. “One day I went to Karaikal to attend a function. I asked the staff members whether they have listened to ‘Manki Bath’, the speech delivered by our Prime Minister. Only two have listened to the speech. I felt that they were disconnected with information related to the government policies. If you do not listen to ‘ManKi Bath’, how will you carry out the government policies,” she said.