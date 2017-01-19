Puducherry

Karaikal, Yanam will soon have piped gas supply

A PIPEDREAM: Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy speaking at the inaugural of the SAKSHAM 2017 Oil Gas Conservation Mass Awareness Campaign in Puducherry on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: T_Singaravelou

Narayanasamy says LNG drawn from Godavani basin to be supplied to the households

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Wednesday said the Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry has conceded the territorial administration’s request to supply piped cooking gas (Liquefied Natural Gas) to households in Karaikal and Yanam regions of the Union Territory.

Inaugurating a month-long oil and gas conservation programme, he said the Ministry had agreed to set up an oil terminal in Karaikal. The government would facilitate providing infrastructure to supply piped LNG to households in Karaikal. The natural gas available in the Godavari basin off the coast of Kakinada would be used to supply piped gas to households in Yanam region.

Pointing out that the Indian Oil Corporation gets an annual turnover of around Rs. 1,000 crore from its operations here, Mr. Narayanasamy said since the entity posted a huge turnover, it had a responsibility towards the development of the region.

Complimenting the IOC for providing a dialysis machine at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College under its Corporate Social Responsibility plan, the Chief Minister said the public sector undertaking had agreed to support the Government’s initiative to set up smart classes in schools.

The month-long awareness programme, a joint initiative of Petroleum Conservation Research Association and oil and gas public sector undertakings, include cyclathon, walkathon, marathon, car rallies, and workshops involving children, youth, women, drivers, mechanics, and farmers.

Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy, Parliamentary secretary to Chief Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, Government whip R.K.R. Ananantharaman, Puducherry’s Special Representative in New Delhi A. John Kumar and State Level Coordinator, Oil Industry, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and Executive Director of Indian Oil U.V Mannur attended the function.

