Puducherry

JIPMER staff demand 7th pay panel scales

FIGHTING FOR RIGHTS:JIPMER Hospital Employees Union members staging a protest demanding implementation of the Seventh Pay panel recommendations in Puducherry on Friday.— PHOTO: S.S. KUMAR

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Hospital Employees Union on Friday organised a protest demanding implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations.

The protest, led by S. Datchinamoorthy, President, JIPMER Hospital Employees Union, was held at the administrative building on JIPMER premises. Mr. Datchinamoorthy, in a statement, said they submitted a seven-point charter of demands to the JIPMER administration that included demand for immediate implementation of the Seventh Pay panel recommendations and filling up of posts in JIPMER.

