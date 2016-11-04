JIPMER signs pact with varsity for FM broadcast

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pondicherry University for broadcasting health education programmes on the university’s community radio FM station, Puduvai Vaani 107.8 MHz.

The MoU, which was signed in the presence of Dr. Subhash Chandra Parija, Director, JIPMER, and Prof. Anisa Basheer Khan, Vice-Chancellor (i/c), Pondicherry University, aims at wider dissemination of healthcare knowledge.

According to a press note, the agreement represented a synergy between JIPMER’s endeavours to actively promote health awareness among the public alongside developing new models of teaching in undergraduate and postgraduate medical and paramedical education, and Puduvai Vaani’s role as a public broadcaster to awaken, inform, entertain, and educate society, especially with content on women’s empowerment, communal harmony, health, and education.

The university’s Community Radio service (CRS) reaches an audience within a 12-km radius. Regular transmission has been on air since January 1, 2009. Besides the faculty members and students of the university, programmes are presented by the community people.