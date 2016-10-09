JIPMER helps driver’s life run smoothly

A 45-year-old tempo driver from Cuddalore has an implantable device that helps his heart tick normally and a team of cardiac surgeons at JIPMER to thank for a new lease of life.

Rajaraman, who earned a living as a truck driver, was leading a normal life until he suffered a heart attack about a month and a half ago that damaged a part of the heart muscle forever and left him with difficulty in going about his daily chores.

The damage in the heart muscle caused rhythm disorders and rapid beating of the heart requiring repeated administering of electrical pulses.

After treatment at a couple of hospitals in Puducherry and Chennai, Rajaraman was left staring at a life-threatening condition that had already virtually wiped out his savings.

He was recently referred to JIPMER where a team of cardiologists led by Santhosh Satheesh and anaesthetists realised that his survival seemed to depend on repeated shocks for the fast heart rhythm and this was only partly controlled by anaesthesia, artificial breathing and different medicines.

He was, therefore, taken for a complex ablation procedure.

In this six-hour-long procedure performed by Raja Selvaraj, the abnormal regions of the heart were mapped and destroyed using a catheter placed from the blood vessels in the leg.

Following the procedure, the abnormal rhythm did not reappear. The artificial breathing was stopped and Rajaraman made a rapid recovery. As he continues to be at high risk, he underwent implantation of a device called an ICD which can shock him in such a situation.

According to a press note, JIPMER, as one of the leading centres for the treatment of heart rhythm disorders in India, sees more than 200 patients undergo implantation of pacemakers and other devices while about 200 patients undergo simple and complex ablation procedures for rhythm disorders.

JIPMER stands apart in providing these at an affordable cost and even free for poor patients. Mr. Rajaraman, who would have had to spend well more than Rs. 5 lakh for the ablation and device implant elsewhere, was able to avail himself of this treatment free of cost.