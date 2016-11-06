JIPMER felicitates blood donors

The Department of Transfusion Medicine, JIPMER, felicitated blood donors and organisers of blood donation camps as part of its celebration of the National Voluntary Blood Donation Month.

Dr. S.C. Parija, Director, JIPMER, honoured 200 donors and 150 camp organisers at a function which was co-hosted by the Pondicherry AIDS Control Society.

Dr. S. Jagdish, Medical Superintendent (i/c), JIPMER and Dr. S. Jayanthi, Project Director, Pondicherry AIDS Control Society also took part.

The month-long events involving blood donation camps and rallies are aimed at raising awareness about voluntary blood donation and highlighting the importance of undertaking voluntary blood donation as an important step towards providing quality and safe blood for needy patients.