JIPMER felicitates blood donors

The Department of Transfusion Medicine, JIPMER, felicitated blood donors and organisers of blood donation camps as part of its celebration of the National Voluntary Blood Donation Month.
Dr. S.C. Parija, Director, JIPMER, honoured 200 donors and 150 camp organisers at a function which was co-hosted by the Pondicherry AIDS Control Society.
Dr. S. Jagdish, Medical Superintendent (i/c), JIPMER and Dr. S. Jayanthi, Project Director, Pondicherry AIDS Control Society also took part.
The month-long events involving blood donation camps and rallies are aimed at raising awareness about voluntary blood donation and highlighting the importance of undertaking voluntary blood donation as an important step towards providing quality and safe blood for needy patients.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor