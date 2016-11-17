Indelible ink on right hand index finger for currency exchange

The district election authorities here have asked the banks and post offices to ensure that they applied the indelible ink mark on the right hand index finger of those seeking to exchange the scrapped currency notes, to avoid any confusion during the by-poll to Nellithope assembly segment.

District Election Officer, Satyendra Singh Dursawat in a release today said, the banks and post offices in Puducherry have been asked to apply the indelible ink mark on the right hand index finger of their customers.

If the ink is applied on the left hand index finger of the customers, and when they turn up at the polling booths to cast their vote, it might be mistaken for the one applied already at the booths.

As a result, genuine voters would be deprived of their right to vote, he said.

The Election Commission has mandated that the voters of Nellithope constituency should get their left hand index finger marked with indelible ink while exercising their franchise on November 19.

Hence, the voters should also make it clear to the bank staff that the ink mark should be applied on their right hand index finger as they were to vote in the by-election, he added.