Incentive announced for inter-caste marriage involving SC members

Adi Dravidar Welfare Department in Puducherry will provide Rs. 1 lakh as incentive to encourage inter-caste marriages.

Similarly, Union Ministry for Social Justice and Empowerment provides Rs. 2.5 lakh per marriage under the Dr. Ambedkar Scheme for Social Integration through Inter-Caste Marriage, an official release calling upon eligible couple to avail of the benefit said.

Incentive for SCs

A marriage in which one of the spouses belonged to the Scheduled Caste and the other belonged to a non-Scheduled Caste would be considered for the incentive.

To avail this benefit, the marriage should be valid as per the law and duly registered under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955.

An affidavit of their being legally married under the Act and in matrimonial alliance should be submitted by the couple.

There will be no incentives for the second or subsequent marriages.

The couple should submit the valid documents to avail the incentive within one year of the marriage.

The annual income of the newly married couple, both put together, should not exceed Rs. 5 lakh.

Those who have already received incentives either from the State government or the Union Territory are not eligible for incentive under the scheme.

First, 50 per cent of the incentive of Rs. 2.5 lakh would be deposited through DD in the Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

The rest would be given to the couple after five years.

Applications for the incentives should be sent to www. ambedkarfoundation. nic.in