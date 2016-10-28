The Idol Wing CID of the Tamil Nadu Economic Offences Wing has taken steps to serve a police notice to the French couple of Puducherry origin whose house the team raided and recovered 11 antique idols worth several crores of rupees on Wednesday. A team, led by A.G. Pon Manickavel, Inspector-General of Police of the Idol Wing CID, raided the three-storey residence of couple Vijay alias Francis Pushparaj and Vennila in Colas Nagar on Tuesday night and recovered 11 idols, including that of Mahishasura Mardini, Kalyanasundara, Lord Shiva, Parvathi, and Amman. The idols were seized based on a confession by Pushparajan, an antique dealer and close aide of Deenadayalan who was staying on rent in the house in Colas Nagar.
Idol Wing police to serve notice on French couple
If they don’t respond, police plan to seek their extradition
