Puducherry

Housing scheme applicants told to furnish affidavit

The Town and Country Planning Department has asked applicants of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to furnish self-attested affidavit along with their applications instead of caste and income certificates.

P. Jawahar, Secretary to Housing, said that applicants need not attach copies of income and caste certificates along with the application. They can submit the applications along with a self-attested affidavit. The last date for submitting the filled-in applications has been extended till October 21, 2016, he said.

