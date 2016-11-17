Horse power reigns supreme at art show

Horses have captivated the imagination of people across generations and age groups. Their power, muscles and movement have been the cynosure of artists since time immemorial.

D. Tiroumale, a Puducherry-based artist, has encapsulated the vigour of horses through charcoal drawings, oil colour and watercolours. Around 30 of his drawings and paintings of horses are hogging the limelight at an ongoing art exhibition at The Promenade.

“I have been studying horses for many years through books, photographs and eminent painters. It was only last year that I got the opportunity go visit The Red-Earth horse riding school in Auroville to study the subtle movement of horses. I did live drawings during the two-month period,” he says.

Born to an agricultural family from Kombakkam in rural Puducherry, Mr. Tiroumale is the first of his family to pursue art as a profession. After completing his schooling in a government school, he went to Bharathiar Palkalai Koodan to study Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA). After completing his graduation, he worked in the fields of art and animation in Chennai.

Inspired by the works of Spanish artist Salvador Dali, he took to surrealism in his paintings. One of his original works depicts the urban space of Puducherry with emaciated figures and melting auto-rickshaws in a fascinating and intriguing way. “Everyone has experienced travelling in an auto-rickshaw in their life. I imagined how an auto-rickshaw would look to accommodate more than 100 people. I paint my imagination on the canvas,” says Mr. Tiroumale.

He adds: “After painting different subjects, I decided to focus on auto-rickshaws. Meanwhile, I got a chance to stay at Red-Earth horse riding school in Auroville. This is where I could get a closer look at the horses and draw them.”

Mr. Tiroumale has exhibited his paintings in solo shows organised in Puducherry, Auroville and Chennai. He began exhibiting his paintings in 1997. He had also participated in the 12th All India Art Exhibition at Uttar Pradesh in 2010. He was also granted the research scholarship for painting by Lalit Kala Academy, New Delhi, in 2006.

The results of his stay at Red-Earth horse riding school are the charcoal drawings and paintings of horses displayed at the exhibition titled ‘The Power’ at The Promenade. The exhibition will be held till November 30.