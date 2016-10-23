Helplines, response teams formed ahead of monsoon

Various departments will put in place round-the-clock helplines for emergency response to tackle with rain-induced crisis during the north-east monsoon in Puducherry.

A wrap-up meeting of flood preparedness teams was held recently at the Kamban Kalai Arangam.

The meeting, hosted by the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management, was attended by Chief Secretary Manoj Parida, Development Commissioner G. Narendra Kumar, Secretaries to Government, and Heads of Departments.

The leaders of 16 teams of Emergency Support Function made a presentation.

An Emergency Operation Centre will be functioning round-the-clock at ECR, Lawspet.

People can call toll-free helpline 1070 and 1077 during emergencies such as water logging, tree-fall, house damage, electrocution, and road damage.

The Puducherry police have put in place wireless communication in the event of flooding or water logging, if telephonic communication breaks down and telephone towers or offices are destroyed during floods, cyclones, and so on.

All the fire stations have been instructed to function round-the-clock with all modern rescue equipment, including inflatable rubber boats to rescue people from flooded areas.

Transport Department will have an emergency office in each taluk and the regional transport officer or motor vehicles inspector will arrange for the transportation requirements in the flooded areas.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has set up Rapid Response Teams (RRT) with ambulance services. Each RRT will monitor five to six shelters arranged by the Revenue Department. In addition, ‘108’ Ambulance services have been placed at eight different places.

Arrangements have been made by the Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department to keep sufficient food materials so that food can be served to the needy, accommodated in the shelter. The 10 central kitchens of School Education Department, which prepare food for Mid-day Meal Scheme, will be utilised for this purpose, which can feed about 50,000 people. People can call 2339532 and toll-free number 1800-425-1912 or 1912 .

Social Welfare Department will mobilise and deploy volunteers to assist in relief activities in the affected areas, facilitate donations of relief materials from donors, NGOs, firms and public and distribute the relief material to affected people on time through volunteers of NSS, NCC, youth clubs, women self help groups and NGOs.

The identification, removal, and disposal of rubble, wreckage, and other materials which block or hamper the performance of emergency response function and procure needed equipment from support agencies using IRDN will be attended by PWD as a high priority action.