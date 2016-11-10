Health Dept. intensifies surveillance for dengue

Ahead of the northeast monsoon, the Health Department has intensified surveillance for cases of dengue fever across Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres.

All fevers with clinical features similar to dengue are being tested for the mosquito-borne disease at major hospitals, V. Sundaraj, project officer of the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, said.

Adequate stocks of medicines and larvicide for vector control measures have been made available. Volunteers and other personnel are involved in source reduction and so far about 615 areas have been covered.

Fogging is being undertaken in areas where density of the mosquito population is high, and rapid response teams have been constituted to tackle any emergency.

‘Nilavembu kudineer’, an Ayurvedic polyherbal formulation for dengue, has been made available at all PHCs and CHCs by the Indian Systems of Medicine Department, Dr. Sundaraj said.

Inter-departmental coordination meetings are under way, involving departments such as PWD, LAD, Puducherry Pollution Control Committee and Vector Control Research Centre.

A series of public awareness programmes are also being held since June and handbills on symptoms, treatment and preventive aspects of dengue, besides mosquito control tips, are being disseminated among the people, he said.