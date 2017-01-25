Govt. should cut down on borrowings: L-G

PUDUCHERRY: Collecting service and user charges on civic amenities as part of internal resource mobilisation, disparity in budgetary allocation to rural and urban areas, steps to make the Union Territory open defecation free and garbage management were among the issues mooted by Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi to legislators for deliberation in the Legislative Assembly.

The Lt. Governor’s message sent under section 9 of the Union Territories Act, 1963 and presented in absentia in the Assembly for the first time in recent years, said the UT has an accumulated loan amount of ₹6,500 crore. The government has to spend ₹700 crore every year towards repayment of principal amount and interest.

“While we seek the Centre’s intervention, to absorb the legacy loan, we should reduce our dependency on external borrowings/loans, by raising the internal resources. One of the important resources that can be tapped by collection of service charges and user charges on civic amenities such as sewerage charges, water charge and municipal taxes,” she said in the message, which was read out in the Assembly by Speaker V. Vaithilingam.

She urged the legislators to discuss the ways and means to recover investments made in the Public Sector Undertakings. The territorial administration had invested more than ₹700 crore in PSCs and societies. The entities have so far accumulated a loss of around ₹500 crore and every year the government extends a budgetary support of ₹150 crore to these bodies, the message said.

In the absence of elected civic bodies, the legislators should shoulder the responsibility of improving the condition of people living in rural areas. There is an apparent imbalance in allocation of budgetary resources between urban and rural areas, she said.

“Open defecation continues to be a great challenge. Only around 51 per cent of the households have individual toilets in UT. Unfortunately, the territory has been grouped with poor performing States/UTs. The government has already committed to get declared Open Defecation Free status by October, 2017. Unstinted cooperation of all elected representatives is essentially required to achieve the target,” she said.

She also stressed on the need to adopt scientific waste management programmes. Segregation of garbage at source and decentralised disposal village must be planned involving all stake holders, the message.