Puducherry

Govt. seeks ₹100 crore to tackle drought

The Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution urging the Union Government to sanction ₹100 crore to tackle drought in the Union Territory.

Moving the resolution, Minister for Agriculture R. Kamalakannan said Puducherry and Karaikal regions have been badly hit due to deficit monsoon. As against 637 millimetres (mm), Puducherry and Karaikal regions have received only 283 mm of rainfall.

