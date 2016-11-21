Govt. promises award for the cleanest village

The territorial administration has decided to award the cleanest village in the Union Territory, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi said on Sunday.

Interacting with the public and local administration officials at Veerampattinam, she said the award would be presented on the eve of the Republic Day, according to a press note from the Raj Nivas.

Responding to the announcement, scores of villagers came forward and promised to keep their villages clean.

Ms. Bedi also visited Uruvaiyar and Kanuvapet villages in Villianur Commune Panchayat.

After getting feedback from the residents about solid waste management in the villages, she directed the officials of Swachhtha Corporation to collect household waste from 8 a.m. She also requested the beat officers and Anganwadi workers to propagate the concept of waste segregation.

Ms. Bedi also stressed the need for source segregation.

P. T. Rudra Gowd, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, Director of Science, Technology and Environment M. Dwarakanath and Deputy Collector (South) N. Udayakumar accompanied the Lieutenant Governor, the press note said.