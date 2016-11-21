Government to issue dated securities worth Rs. 125 crore

The Government of Puducherry will sell by auction the dated securities for an amount of Rs. 125 crore with 15-year tenure.

Securities will be issued for a minimum nominal amount of 10,000 and in multiples of Rs. 10,000 thereafter, according to an official press note.

The auction will be conducted by Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Office (Fort) on Tuesday.

Interested persons, companies, corporate bodies, institutions, Provident Fund office, trusts, Regional Rural Banks or co-operative banks may submit a single consolidated non-competitive bid on behalf of all its constituents in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) available on the website www.rbi.org.in on November 22 between 10.30 a.m. and 11.30 a.m.

The competitive bids shall be submitted electronically on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) between 10.30 a.m. and 12 p.m. on the same day.

The result of auction will be displayed by Reserve Bank of India, Fort, Mumbai, on the same day on its website.

November 23 deadline

Successful bidders should deposit the price amount of the stock covered by their bids by means of a Banker’s Cheque or Demand Draft payable at Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai (Fort), or Chennai on November 23 before the close of banking hours.

The government stock will bear interest at the rate determined by the Reserve Bank of India at the auction, the press note said.