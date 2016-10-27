Puducherry

Fruit godown gutted in fire

Fire and Rescue Services personnel putting out a fire at a godown in Puducherry on Wednesday. —Photo: M. Samraj

A fruit godown on Thyaga Mudaliar Street near Grand Bazaar in Puducherry was gutted in a fire on Wednesday, causing panic among the residents and market-goers.

Fire service personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. S.Ramadevi, who has rented the place to set up a fruit godown, said that there were only empty plastic trays that were used to transport fruits, refrigerator and rack. “We have lost of materials,” she said.

A resident of Montorsier Street, Ms. Ramadevi runs a fruit stall in the Grand Bazaar. “Since it is Deepavali time, I stored all the fruits at my stall in Grand Bazaar. Otherwise, the extent of loss would have been more,” she said. Residents of Thyaga Mudaliar Street and people from the market rushed out to watch the fire service personnel at work. The sudden rush of people hampered the traffic flow on Mission Street and Mahatma Gandhi .Road.

Fire Officer Manoharan said that the fire tenders were rushed to the spot as soon we received information. “We are also carrying out inspection to ensure fire safety norms are followed in buildings across Puducherry. We appeal to the public to not let electric wires dangling and insulate wires,” he said.

