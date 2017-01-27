Flower show off to a colourful start

The much-awaited annual farm fest this year brings nearly 50,000 flowering plants from Puducherry, Bengaluru, Pune and foreign countries for the public to view.

The 31st Flower, Vegetable and Fruit show-cum-Farm Fest 2017 was inaugurated at the century old Botanical Garden on Friday.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy inaugurated the three-day festival, organised by the Department of Agriculture at the expense of ₹84.5 lakh.

At the flower section in the Botanical Garden, varied species of flowers have taken the shape of seal, minions, dolphin and giraffe. “There are 630 species of flowers exhibited in this section alone,” said an official in the agriculture department.

While more than 20 varieties of annual flowering plants like petunia, poinsettia, asper, zinnia from Pune are displayed, the department has brought 15 varieties of flowers like hollyhocks, impatiens from Bengaluru. They also have some orchid varieties from Thailand.

Adjoining this section is the fossil garden, cut flower collection and arrangements. Elanchezhian, a professional carving artist, had carved Spiderman from 600 kg of cherry fruit and brinjal, penguin from 300 kg of radish and carrot and panda from 200 kg of carrot and cauliflower. There were dragon, crocodile, birds and even flowers carved out of vegetables.

Exhibits of farmer and milch animals decorated with millets were on display. The new attractions at the festival this year are terrace garden and vertical garden.

Agricultural research institutions also participated to showcase technological developments in floriculture to the farming community and public. Chief Minister V.Narayanasamy and his cabinet colleagues will award prizes for the best entries shortlisted under the 9 categories and 115 subcategories.

At the end of the show, the best entries will be awarded King of Flowers (Malar Raja), Queen of Flowers (Malar Rani), King of Vegetables and Fruits (Kaai Kani Raja) and Queen of Vegetables and Fruits (Kaai Kani Rani).

Partner institutions include the National Horticulture Board, Bengaluru, Indian Institute of Crop Processing Technology, Thanjavur, Sugarcane Research Station, Cuddalore, Vegetable Research Station, Palur, PAJANCOA and Research Institute, Karaikal, National Horticulture Mission, Puducherry, KVK, Puducherry, Agriculture Technology Management Agency, Puducherry.

The other objectives of the farm festival includes showcasing products of entrepreneurs, propagating schemes of the Agriculture Department and providing a platform to motivate farmers, students and the public.

Increase production, urges CM

Chief Minister directed the Department of Agriculture to take steps to increase the production of vegetables, fruits and flowers in the Union Territory.

He said that the production has dipped due to indiscriminate conversation of agricultural land into plots, forcing the people to depend on the neighbouring states for vegetables and fruits. “The area under agriculture in Puducherry and Karaikal regions has drastically reduced over the years. Farmers are converting agricultural land without following proper procedures. It has to be stopped,” he said.

He added that the farmers in Puducherry and Karaikal were dependent on groundwater and Cauvery water to raise crops. “More number of women is involved in agriculture and allied activities. But, the farmers are not getting due benefits due to intervention by middlemen and traders who take away the bulk profit,” Mr. Narayanasamy said.

He announced waiver crop loans availed by farmers from cooperative banks. This will involve an expenditure of ₹22 crore.

He also warned that staff employed at Puducherry Agro Service and Industries Corporation (PASIC) and Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) would be taken to task if they fail in their duties. The officials in the agricultural department and even students work with the farmers to increase agricultural production.