Puducherry

Five killed in cracker godown blast near Puducherry

Five persons died and seven others sustained serious injuries in a blast while manufacturing crackers at Thuraiyur near Puducherry on Sunday.

The identity of the victims are yet to be ascertained.

Police sources said a group of people were engaged in manufacturing crackers when it accidentally went off.

The cracker godown was razed to the ground in the impact of the explosion.

Police and fire and rescue services personnel have shifted the injured to JIPMER.

