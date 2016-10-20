Five injured in blast

Five persons were injured in an explosion at a mosquito repellent factory at Nalloor near Thirubhuvanai on Wednesday.

The police gave the names of the injured as Rajakannu of Velrampet, Saravanan of Kumalam and Budha Ram, Janakan and Gangadhar, of Odhisha. While Rajakannu and Saravanan are being treated in a private hospital in Chennai, the other three are being treated in a hospital at Madhagadipet.

According to police, a boiler exploded because of overheating.

Overheating could

be the cause for the boiler exploding, according to the police