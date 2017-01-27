Fireman who drowned while rescuing a boy honoured

The heroic act of a fireman of the Puducherry Fire Services Department who gave up his own life to save a boy from drowning off the Karaikal beach recently was honoured at the 68th Republic Day celebrations.

K. Pugazhendhi (48) was on a family outing to celebrate Pongal at the Karaikal beach when on seeing a boy battling for life in the waters rushed to his rescue and managed to bring him ashore alive. However, the fireman was dragged by a strong current and drowned.

Though the incident happened recently, authorities moved quickly to include his name as a last- minute addition to the list of awardees for the Commendation Certification of Lieutenant Governor for Extraordinary Service.

Kavitha, his wife, was called on Wednesday evening to receive the award.

Police Awards

Award of President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service went to Superintendent of Police V. Deivasigamani; Superintendent of Police Inty Ramachandra Mohan; Inspector of Police Rajasankar Vellat; Sub-Inspector of Police Erragunta Venkateswara Rao.

Award of Lieutenant Governor’s Police Medal for Extraordinary Service went to Inspector of Police R. Karthikeyan and Commendation Certificate of Lieutenant Governor for Extraordinary Service went to Sub-Inspector of Police, Special Branch, S. Subramanian and Sub-Inspector of Police, O-1 Police Station, Yanam.

The rolling trophy for ‘Best Police Contingent’ went to India Reserve Battalion, while Fire Service Department took the ‘Best non-Police Contingent’ trophy.

Group Commanders’ Trophy for the ‘Best NCC Senior Division (Boys)’ and Best NCC Senior Division (Girls) went to NCC Senior Division (Army) and NCC Senior Wing Girls (Army) respectively.

The Director of Education’s Trophy for the Best NCC Junior Division was bagged by NCC Junior Division Boys (Army). Education Secretary’s Rolling Trophy for the Best Government School (Boys) and Best Government School (Girls) was awarded to Jeevanandam Government Higher Secondary School and Subramani Bharathiar Government Girls Higher Secondary School respectively.

Petit Seminaire Higher Secondary School and St Joseph of Cluny Girls Higher Secondary School won the Education Secretary’s Rolling Trophy for the best Private School boys and girls categories. R.Divya, a Bharathanatyam Dancer, was honoured for her work.