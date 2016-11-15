Environmentally sustainable surface mining practices stressed

Adopting technologies and practices that can help make surface mining more environmentally sustainable was the focus of a two-day national seminar hosted by the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) India.

The seminar, which was organised at the Neyveli Learning and Development Centre, as part of NLC’s ongoing diamond jubilee celebrations, also aimed at fostering a better understanding of the important laws and regulations affecting the mining industry and arriving at a comprehensive environmental response through deliberations on eco-friendly mining, environmental management, reclamation as well as afforestation.

Inaugurating the event themed, ‘Eco friendly Surface mining –Technology, Challenges & Way Forward’ via video-conferencing from Delhi, Anil Swarup, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, underscored the need for a balance between mining-driven growth for the nation and minimising environmental impact.

Mr. Swarup, while noting that mining was important for growth, also expressed his concern on how open cast, open pit or surface mining affects the forests, environment and ecological balance and called for efforts to minimise the fallout from them.

Pointing out that exploration, environment and mining are major concerns of our nation’s economy, Mr. Swarup complimented NLC India for organising the seminar on what was a very important and contemporary issue.

He urged participants to come up with new understanding of challenges and strategies in the mining sector to address sustainability and eco-friendly mining operations and solutions to environmental issues within the regulatory framework.

S.K Acharya, CMD, NLC India, in his presidential message, said the seminar was designed to create a platform for scientists, researchers, practitioners, academicians and regulatory agencies to jointly chalk out a way forward for more environmentally sustainable mining operations.

The focus was on evolving practices that would leave mine sites in an acceptable state for re-use by people or ecosystems, he added.

Besides, experts are deliberating on a number of management strategies and technologies are being developed and used by the mining industry to reduce the environmental impacts of mining, Mr. Acharya said.

Earlier, a message from Piyush Goyal, Minister of State for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines, Government of India was presented by Syed Abdul Fateh Khalid, Executive Director (Mines).

To mark the occasion, a compact disc of seminar research papers was released by Mr. Acharya by presenting the first copy to Rakesh Kumar, Director - Finance, NLC India.

A host of industry experts from the mining sector were among the over 200 delegates attending the event.

The seminar also featured 66 technical papers in five different sessions on various themes such as eco-friendly surface mining, green technology and environmental perspectives, hydro geology, ground water management, modelling and geospatial applications in mine environment.

An exhibition was also organised.