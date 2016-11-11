Employees welcome court directive

The Confederation of Puducherry Government Employees Association (CPGEA) has welcomed the Supreme Court’s order stating that equal pay for equal work is applicable to those engaged as daily wage earners, casual labourers, and contractual employees similar to regular employees.

In a release, M. Premadasan, general secretary of CPGEA, said the association had urged the government to revise the pay scales of daily wage workers and voucher-based workers on par with regular employees in government departments and public sector undertakings (PSUs).

The association had taken the anomalies in pay scales of workers to the notice of the government on several occasions. But efforts were not made so far to sort out the issue, he said.

The government had failed to implement the order of the Labour Department on payment of minimum wages to daily wage workers and contractual employees.

CPGEA appealed to the Government to implement the Supreme Court order in letter and spirit and immediately announce it as a policy decision. The government should review the salaries paid to casual and voucher-based workers over the last few years and ensure payment of minimum salaries extended to regular employees holding the same post.