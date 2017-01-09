Drought assessment completed in Vellore

Assessment of the drought situation has been completed in Vellore district, and the district administration was in the process of preparing a report for the State government.

Teams were formed for each of the 20 blocks in the district to carry out an assessment of crop failure. The district administration will submit a report to the State government on January 9.

On Saturday, Collector S.A. Raman inspected the assessment work carried out by the team at Palur village in Madhanur. He said the work was completed on Sunday, and they were finalising the report that would be submitted to the government.

“As of now, we are seeing a 40 to 50 per cent reduction in actual sown area. Farmers assessed water availability and have reduced the sown area accordingly,” he said.

He said the western parts of the district were affected. “In Tirupattur, there is nearly loss of 35 per cent crop yield,” he added. Officials said the rainfall following ‘Vardah’ cyclone helped in sustaining standing crops for now. However, the full impact of poor rainfall would be felt in March.