Draft soon to save heritage buildings

In a major push for conservation, the Government has prepared a draft regulation for conservation of heritage sites in this former French outpost by bringing in an amendment to the Puducherry Town and Country Planning Act.

At present, there is no law for conservation of heritage buildings. In Puducherry, the State Level Heritage Advisory Committee was reconstituted in 2014. However, the committee has not met so far. Being advisory in nature, it does not have any legal or statutory powers.

In 1995, a broad study by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) had declared 1,807 buildings in the boulevard as heritage structures. In 2005, this number fell to 1,173.

However, in 2008, a few more buildings were added to the list increasing the total to 1,184. In 2010, after changing the listing classification in line with the national practices as per the recommendations of the Ministry of Urban Development, the number was pruned to 980 buildings. These have been classified as heritage buildings in Grade-IA, Grade-IIA, Grade-IIB, and Grade-III in the order of importance.

“In 2013, a survey done by INTACH has updated the listing of all heritage buildings in the boulevard town. The number of heritage buildings was only 488. If the trend continues in a few years, very few heritage buildings will remain. As land prices shoot up, developers and builders are demolishing the listed heritage buildings,” Ashok Panda, co-convenor of INTACH, told The Hindu.

The Department of Town and Country Planning with the Chief Town Planner has been working to frame rules governing conservation of heritage sites, including buildings, artefacts, structures, streets, areas, and precincts of historic, architectural, aesthetic, cultural or environmental values. The draft regulation was ready, said a senior government official.

The draft regulation should apply to all listed heritage buildings in the city. Under this regulation, development or redevelopment or engineering operation or additions/alterations, repairs, renovation, including painting of the building, replacement of special features, or plastering or demolition of any part thereof of the said listed buildings or listed precincts should not be allowed without the prior permission of the committee comprising Commissioner, Municipality, and Member-Secretary of the Planning Authority.

According to a top government official, the list of heritage sites would be prepared by the Planning Authority on the advice of the State Level Heritage Conservation and Advisory Committee. A heritage conservation committee would be headed by the Secretary, Town Planning, as the Chairman.

The committee would include the Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department, representatives from the Local Administration Department, Tourism Department, Art and Culture, Structural Engineer, Architect, Urban Designer, and Conservation Architect as its members.

The Government of Puducherry should bring in a regulation to legally protect the listed heritage buildings by INTACH.

As explained by S.P. Shorey, architect and urban and former Vice-Chairman of Hyderabad Urban Development Authority — the listed heritage buildings could be protected through an amendment in the existing Puducherry Planning Authority (PPA) by-laws, he said.