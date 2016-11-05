Puducherry

District Election Officer warns of stern action

The District Collector-cum-Election Officer Satyendra Singh Dursawath has directed candidates in Nellithope constituency to restrict the number of people in a group to ten while canvassing.

In a statement, he said the candidate had to get permission from the Election Commission to include more people in a group than the prescribed number.

“If anybody found involved in election campaign in group with more than 10 persons without getting prior permission, the expenditure for the same will be added to the election account of the candidate concerned, besides filing a case under the Code of Criminal Procedure,” the statement added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 12:02:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/District-Election-Officer-warns-of-stern-action/article16437168.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY