District Election Officer warns of stern action

The District Collector-cum-Election Officer Satyendra Singh Dursawath has directed candidates in Nellithope constituency to restrict the number of people in a group to ten while canvassing.

In a statement, he said the candidate had to get permission from the Election Commission to include more people in a group than the prescribed number.

“If anybody found involved in election campaign in group with more than 10 persons without getting prior permission, the expenditure for the same will be added to the election account of the candidate concerned, besides filing a case under the Code of Criminal Procedure,” the statement added.