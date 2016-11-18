Devotees pay respects to Mother

Devotees arrived from different places to Sri Aurobindo Ashram on Thursday to pay their respects on the Mother’s Mahasamadhi Day that falls on November 17.

The day began with meditation around the samadhi between 6 a.m. and 6.30 a.m. in commemoration of the Mother’s Mahasamadhi on November 17 in 1973.

The Mother’s Room at Sri Aurobindo Ashram was open for ‘darshan’ since early morning to noon on this day.

This is one of the few special darshan days when devotees are allowed inside Sri Aurobindo’s or the Mother’s room.

Some of the other special days for visitors to the ashram include February 21 (Mother’s birth anniversary), April 24 (Anniversary of Mother’s arrival), August 15 (Sri Aurobindo birth anniversary), November 24 (Sri Aurobindo gained spiritual experience), February 29 (every leap year) when the Mother gained spiritual experience and November 17 (Mother’s Mahasamadhi Day) and December 5 (Sri Aurobindo’s Mahasamadhi Day).