Desilting of pond begins

PWD and Local Administration Minister A. Namassivayam on Friday inaugurated the desilting of a pond in Villianur commune panchayat. The project has been taken up by the Pondicherry Heritage Round Table 167 and Madras Anchorage Round Table 100 (MART 100) A release said the project was aimed at developing the waterbody and helping recharge the groundwater table during the monsoon. It is part of the Go Green initiative and also supplements the Swacch Bharat project of the government.
The parish priest of Our Lady Lourdes church in Villianur Rev Fr. Richard, chairman of the Pondicherry Heritage Round Table 167 N. Venkataramani and Area 2 Project Convenor of Round Table India Tarun Kumar were present.
