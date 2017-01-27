Design changes delay fish market work

Even seven years after the Puducherry Municipality started the work, construction of the two-storey complex at Muthialpet has been delayed because of modifications to the original design.

The Congress Government in 2009 had sanctioned the project. Work on the building to house the vegetable and fish market comprising two floors and 170 shops commenced at a cost of ₹.1.35 crore. Although 90 per cent of the work has been completed barring flooring and electrical work, the facility is yet to be put to use.

“The construction work has been progressing in fits and starts over the last few years. The contractor is yet to hand over the complex to the municipality to enable the latter take the next step and auction the shops and start earning revenue from the complex. The contractor is using the space on the ground floor to store construction material,” said a trader.

“After the old market building was demolished, the municipality had arranged a temporary shed for the vegetable and fish vendors near the Vellavari Vaickal. Nearly 75 fish vendors operate from the shed. However, there is no place to dump the waste and the problem worsens during the monsoon. The municipality has not provided toilets for the vendors, especially women,” said S. Nagamalli, a vendor.

Vendors claim that the makeshift shed has been put up on land belonging to a local temple trust. The trust had asked them to vacate the area immediately.

According to P. Jawahar, Secretary to Local Administration Department, almost 90 per cent of the work had been completed. There had been slight modifications to the original design following demands from the stakeholders. “The work will be completed by February end. There is no row over allotment of shops. The shops will be allotted to vendors in consultation with the local MLA and the Government,” said Mr. Jawahar.