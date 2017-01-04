Daylight murder sends shock waves in Puducherry

The brutal murder of former Speaker V.M.C Sivakumar, who represented the Neravy T.R Pattinam constituency at Karaikal five times in the Assembly, has sent shock waves in the political circles here.Mr Sivakumar, 65, was fatally attacked by a six-member gang on Tuesday.

Hailing from a family with a political background, Mr. Sivakumar first entered the electoral fray in 1977 from Neravy T R Pattinam as a candidate of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. He emerged victorious, defeating his brother V.M.C Varadhapillai, who contested on a Janata Party ticket. In 1980, he won the seat and went on to become Minister for Agriculture in the DMK government headed by M.D.R Ramachandran. For his loyalty and legislative experience, the DMK made him the Speaker when he won the elections in 1996.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy condoled the death of Sivakumar. Former Minister and N. R Congress member P. Rajavelou expressed shock over his untimely death.