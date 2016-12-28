Dairy farmers demand payment in cash

Members of the Puducherry Pradesh Milk Producers Union owing allegiance to the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) on Wednesday laid siege to the Puducherry State Central Cooperative Bank on 100-foot road protesting against cashless mode of payment to the cooperative milk societies.

Led by R. Rajangam, secretary of the CPI (M), the protesters said that in the wake of demonetisation of high value currency by the Centre, the disbursal of payments to cooperative milk societies remained affected for the last one month. The Puducherry State Central Cooperative Bank and PONLAIT are refusing to release payments in cash citing network problems and cashless transaction.

The Government should continue with cash payment to the societies. The cattle and calf feed supplied by the Animal Husbandry and Animal Welfare Department have been stopped and the government should revive it, Mr. Rajangam said. They demanded that the government should hold elections to the cooperative milk societies.