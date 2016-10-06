DVK volunteers held for protest

About 90 volunteers of the Dravida Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) were arrested when they resorted to a road blockade on Anna Salai and attempted to burn the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark their protest over the Centre’s reluctance in constituting the Cauvery Management Board.

The agitators led by DVK president Logu Ayappan assembled near the Raja theatre junction on Anna Salai and raised slogans against the Centre and the Karnataka Government over the Cauvery issue.

Mr. Ayappan said the Centre which had initially agreed to constitute the Cauvery Management Board as per the directions of the Supreme Court was reluctant to form it owing to electoral prospects in Karnataka.

The agitators also raised slogans against Karnataka for declining to release water from Cauvery.