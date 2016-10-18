DMK cadre stage rail roko on Cauvery water dispute

A large number of cadre belonging to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Monday courted arrest while staging a rail roko demanding the Centre to constitute a Cauvery Management Board.

The cadre, led by party legislator R. Siva and former Minister S.P. Sivakumar, staged a protest at the Puducherry Railway Station. Party workers shouted slogans against Karnataka for its defiant stand on the Cauvery water issue and against the NDA government for not constituting the board.