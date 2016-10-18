Puducherry

DMK cadre stage rail roko on Cauvery water dispute

DMK cadre, led by Puducherry convenor (South) R. Siva and S.P. Sivakumar (North), staging a protest against the Centre’s stand on the Cauvery issue in Puducherry on Monday.— PHOTO: S.S. KUMAR

DMK cadre, led by Puducherry convenor (South) R. Siva and S.P. Sivakumar (North), staging a protest against the Centre’s stand on the Cauvery issue in Puducherry on Monday.— PHOTO: S.S. KUMAR  

A large number of cadre belonging to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Monday courted arrest while staging a rail roko demanding the Centre to constitute a Cauvery Management Board.

The cadre, led by party legislator R. Siva and former Minister S.P. Sivakumar, staged a protest at the Puducherry Railway Station. Party workers shouted slogans against Karnataka for its defiant stand on the Cauvery water issue and against the NDA government for not constituting the board.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 7:29:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/DMK-cadre-stage-rail-roko-on-Cauvery-water-dispute/article16074761.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY