DEO reviews poll arrangements

District Election Officer and Collector Satyendra Singh Dursawat on Friday inspected the counting centre to be set up at the Bharathidasan Government College for Women for Nellithope assembly constituency where byelection is being held on November 19.

Mr. Dursawat, accompanied by the Chairman (EVM Committee)-cum-Deputy Collector (Revenue) North, Puducherry, B. Thillaivel, and Returning Officer for Nellithope Assembly segment G. Malarkannan, visited the venue and discussed the three-tier security arrangements to be made on the premises.

Modifications

They finalised the minor modifications to be done in the counting hall and other rooms with temporary partitions based on requirements. The DEO discussed with the revenue, police and PWD officials the facilities to be created at the centre. Setting up a strong room, barricades, and posting of security personnel at the centre were reviewed.

Mr. Dursawat said the police had been directed to provide a three-tier security cover for the strong room at the counting centre. Two companies of central paramilitary forces are expected to arrive 10 days ahead of the elections.

Meanwhile, control rooms have been established, including at the Directorate of Industries and Commerce, to handle election-related complaints. Public and political parties can lodge their complaints by contacting the control room phone and toll-free numbers.

G. Malarkannan, Director of Industries and Commerce and Returning Officer for Nellithope assembly segment, said the control room will function round-the-clock. People can call the toll-free number 1950 or 0413- 2245100. Complaints can also be lodged online onas-ro7.pon@nic.inandhttp://egov-election. pon.nic.in/theervu/

He said that public and political parties can inform election flying squads and static surveillance teams (SST) if they came across violations of the model code of conduct.

All wall writings, hoardings and other advertisements of political parties should be removed in the constituency. The loudspeakers used for campaigning would be permitted from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Mr. Malarkannan added.