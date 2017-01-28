Puducherry

DCI urged to take up dredging at Thengaithittu harbour

Ganga, a hi-tech vessel of the Dredging Corporation of India berthed at the Thengaithittu fishing harbour in Puducherry.

Ganga, a hi-tech vessel of the Dredging Corporation of India berthed at the Thengaithittu fishing harbour in Puducherry.   | Photo Credit: T_Singaravelou

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Saturday said he had made out a strong case to the Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) to expedite the dredging work at the Thengaithittu fishing harbour here.

Asked about the delay in dredging operations, he said he had met senior officials of DCI in Visakhapatnam and asked them to expedite the work so that fishermen did not face any hassles while navigating their boats through the sea mouth.

Air connectivity

On reviving the flight services from the Puducherry Airport, he said Air India had expressed interest to operate flight services from the airport in Puducherry. The government had decided to provide concession in sales tax on aviation fuel as an incentive to operators. The Centre had agreed to hand over its share in Hotel Ashok to the Puducherry Government, Mr. Narayanasamy added.

