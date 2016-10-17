Cut in guideline value will affect revenue mobilisation

The decision to reduce the guideline register (GLR) value of property by 25 per cent will certainly create a dent in revenue mobilisation in the coming few months. But the decision is expected to fetch more money to the government exchequer in the long run with increase in registration of property, says officials in the Revenue Department.

The move to reduce the GLR value, according to officials, was taken up after three years of downward spiral in registration of property. “The decision will certainly create a dent in revenue collection in the immediate future. We expect a loss of Rs. 7 crore to Rs. 10 crore in the coming months. But we expect more revenue from stamp duty collection with increase in property registration. The number of registrations has increased after GLR value was slashed,” a senior official with the Directorate of Survey and Land Records told The Hindu .

As the third biggest revenue earner after the Commercial Taxes Department and Excise Department, the Revenue Department had been facing a dip in stamp duty collection due to fall in registration of properties. In the fiscal 2013-14, the department had collected Rs 128 crore through registration of as many as 39497 properties. The revenue collection came down to Rs 124 crore in 2014-15 with number of registrations coming down to 36147. The revenue further dipped to Rs 117 crore last financial year with around 34000 properties being registered, an official pointed out.

“The slump in real estate market was not something confined to the Union Territory alone. There has been a huge demand to reduce the GLR value so to give a boost to real estate sector. The dip in revenue collection will be temporary and the buoyancy will certainly bring more revenue to the government in the long run,” said a long-term player in the real estate sector.

Meanwhile, the department is in the process of fast-tracking the automation of registration of records. After digital documentation of records from 2006 onwards, the department has approached the National Informatics Centre to digitise records pertaining to 1969-2005 period.

“The computerisation of index registration has already commenced,” said the official.

Together with computerisation of records, the department has launched a project to provide online platform for e-filing of registration.

The project would enable the public to submit property details online and visit the registrar office only for registration of property.