Convict ends life in Cuddalore prison

A life-convict reportedly committed suicide in the Central Prison, Cuddalore, on Friday. P. Rajamanickam (57) of Kilkuppam near Kallakurichi in Villupuram district who was lodged in the prison since 2015, was found hanging from the ceiling on a dhoti. He was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court in 2015 for murder.

Prison Department sources said other prisoners found him hanging from the ceiling and informed the jail authorities. The body was shifted to the Cuddalore Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Cuddalore New Town police have registered a case the under section 176 of the Criminal Procedure Code. The cause of death would be known only after magisterial enquiry, the police added.