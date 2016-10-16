Puducherry

Congress way ahead in bypoll work

The ruling party is determined to ensure the election of V. Narayanasamy

Even as Opposition parties keep the Congress guessing on their stand in the by-election to Nellithope seat in the Legislative Assembly, the ruling Congress-Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam combine is going at full throttle with its preparations to get Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy elected to the Assembly.

Ever since A. John Kumar vacated the seat on September 15 to pave the way for Mr. Narayanasamy to get elected, the Congress had conducted a series of meetings, including one with its key alliance partner DMK, with the objective to put the poll machinery on the right trajectory. In fact, the party had completed meetings in all six wards and 26 booths to galvanise party workers for the poll.

Sources in the Pradesh Congress Committee told The Hindu that they expect the Election Commission to announce the by-poll date within a few days.

“Our work started much early and we have completed ward-level meetings two days ago. So the moment the EC announces the date, we will launch our campaign. The party is not taking any chance as Opposition parties are yet to make their stand open,” said a PCC source. It was reliably learnt that the All India N R Congress is waiting for an official announcement by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which had represented the seat twice, to make its stand clear.





The Left parties have not yet made public their stand on the by-election.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 17, 2020 10:29:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/Congress-way-ahead-in-bypoll-work/article16072842.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY