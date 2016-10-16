Congress way ahead in bypoll work

Even as Opposition parties keep the Congress guessing on their stand in the by-election to Nellithope seat in the Legislative Assembly, the ruling Congress-Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam combine is going at full throttle with its preparations to get Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy elected to the Assembly.

Ever since A. John Kumar vacated the seat on September 15 to pave the way for Mr. Narayanasamy to get elected, the Congress had conducted a series of meetings, including one with its key alliance partner DMK, with the objective to put the poll machinery on the right trajectory. In fact, the party had completed meetings in all six wards and 26 booths to galvanise party workers for the poll.

Sources in the Pradesh Congress Committee told The Hindu that they expect the Election Commission to announce the by-poll date within a few days.

“Our work started much early and we have completed ward-level meetings two days ago. So the moment the EC announces the date, we will launch our campaign. The party is not taking any chance as Opposition parties are yet to make their stand open,” said a PCC source. It was reliably learnt that the All India N R Congress is waiting for an official announcement by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which had represented the seat twice, to make its stand clear.

The Left parties have not yet made public their stand on the by-election.