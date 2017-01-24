Congress demands resolution seeking recall of L-G

The ruling Congress legislators on Tuesday used the floor of the Legislative Assembly to rail against Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi and press for her recall for “working against the interest of the government and elected representatives.”

After A. Anbazhagan of the AIADMK fired the first salvo against the Lt. Governor, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and Speaker V. Vaithilingam advised the member not to drag the name of Lieutenant Governor as she was not a member of the House.

Responding to this, Parliamentary secretary K. Lakshminarayanan and chief whip R.K.R Anantharaman stated that if the Lt. Governor can criticise the government through social media and the elected representatives, members can discuss her conduct in the House.

Mr. Lakshminarayanan said Ms. Bedi had created a smokescreen around her powers and was trying to thwart the efforts of the government to bring in development. The MLA said the Lt. Governor showed disrespect to the elected members.

Concurring with his colleague, Mr. Anantharaman said the Lt. Governor had even come in the way of sanctioning funds to the legislators in developing their constituency.

To support his argument that Ms. Bedi was working against the government, Mr. Lakshminarayanan brought to the knowledge of the House a letter written by the Lieutenant Governor to the National Green Tribunal purportedly to issue an appropriate binding order against the government on waste management.

He also said the Lt. Governor had directed the Chief Secretary to release Lakshmi, the elephant of ManakulaVinayakar Temple, into a sanctuary. Her letter was a follow up on the complaint lodged by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

Intervening in the issue, Mr. Narayanasamy said the members should not speak against the Lt. Governor without evidence. At this juncture, Mr. Anantharaman said they had evidence and the letter was with Raj Nivas.

Speaker V. Vaithilingam then directed the Chief Minister to get possession of the letter sent to NGT.

At this point, Mr. Lakshminarayanan, Mr. Ananantharaman and his colleague M.N.R. Balan wanted the House to pass a resolution urging Centre to recall Ms. Bedi.

R. Siva of DMK, an ally of the Congress, also spoke against the Lt. Governor. He said Ms. Bedi’s stand on the temple elephant, Lakshmi, was a clear proof of her lack of understanding of sentiments of local people.

Mr. Siva said the government should request the Union Government to recall Lt. Governor.

Chief Minister and Speaker said if the members wish so they could bring a separate resolution regarding Lt. Governor’s issue.

The Chief Minister said the powers of both the constitutional heads have been well demarcated as per the provisions enshrined in the Constitution and relevant rules governing the Union Territory.

“All the members of the House here are well experienced and have been working with the people for a long time. They are with the people and have to go back to the people,” he said.