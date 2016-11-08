Congress, AIADMK trade charges

The Congress and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam continue to trade charges against each other of vitiating peace in the Nellithope constituency.
Close on the heels of an AIADMK-AINRC delegation petitioning the Chief Electoral Officer alleging misuse of government machinery in Nellithope, a Congress delegation, led by Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam, on Monday submitted a memorandum to the District Collector-cum-District Electoral Officer Satyendra Singh Dursawat seeking action against the AIADMK for violating the Model Code of Conduct. The Congress said the AIADMK was trying to disturb the peace prevailing in the constituency by bringing party cadres from neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK had last week complained to the Election Commission accusing the ruling party of using the official machinery to influence voters.
Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said the AIADMK, which represented the constituency for the last ten years, did nothing to improve the life of people living there. Now, out of fear of losing the election, the Dravidian party was indulging in undemocratic practices. AIADMK candidate Om Sakthi Sekar hit back by challenging the Chief Minister for a public debate on the development works initiated by him in the last ten years.
