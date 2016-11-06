Conference on climate justice held

The need for womenfolk to cut down on their use of domestic appliances that contribute to rising carbon dioxide levels was stressed during a one-day conference on climate change organised by Pondicherry Women’s Conference on Saturday.

Addressing the conference, the theme of which was ‘Women Act for Climate Justice’, Mother Theresa Post Graduate and Research Institute of Health Sciences (MTPG and RIHS) Dean Dr. R. Murali said that the use of home appliances such as washing machines, air conditioners and refrigerators was exacerbating carbon emissions. “The increase in two-wheelers and four-wheelers and the consumption of fuel are contributing to the excessive levels of carbon emissions. Instead of buying two-wheelers, women should take up cycling and walking. Children should be enrolled in schools closer to their home, which would reduce the use of vehicles,” he said, adding that kitchens should be made pollution-free.

Xavier Kennedy, environmentalist, Department of Science, Technology and Environment, laid stress on segregation of waste at the household-level to reduce waste and guard against environmental pollution.

Rehana Begum, president of Indian Women Conference, New Delhi and E. Premila Thamizhvanan, Chief Nursing Officer, School of Nursing, MTPG and RIHS, were present during the occasion.