College students allege caste discrimination

Five engineering students studying in a private engineering college have submitted a written complaint alleging discrimination and harassment based on caste.

In a complaint addressed to the Minister of Education, Puducherry, the students from Christ Institute of Technology stated: “We are studying in the college from 2013-14 and we have to continue the study till 2017 to complete the course. But, we are facing casteist harassment...”

According to their petition, the students alleged that the hostel warden, who belongs to Rajput community, was discriminating the students belonging to SC/ST community. “He is always against us and made several attempts to remove us from the college,” they alleged.

The students complained that they were forced to wash the plates while the other students were not doing so. When they protested against the discrimination, the students claimed that the warden with the connivance of the college authorities sent them out of the college and from the hostel

“The college is not allowing us to register for the seventh semester. Since Friday is the last date for registration, we request you to take necessary steps to allow us to register our names for the forthcoming examination and attend the examination,” the petition stated.

However, the college principal dismissed the allegations as baseless.

“The college had taken disciplinary action against the students and they are trying to hurl false allegations against us. We have met the Lieutenant Governor and resolved the issue,” the principal said.

When contacted, Education Minister R.Kamalakannan confirmed that the students had approached him with the complaint.

“Since I was in a meeting, the students submitted the written complaint to the Secretary of Chief Minister. He has forwarded the complaint to the Deputy Collector.

“An enquiry headed by the Tahsildar has been initiated and action will be taken based on the report,” he said.