Cash seized from car

The Muthialpet police have seized unaccounted money to the tune Rs. 45 lakh from two persons during a routine vehicle check on Tuesday.

According to police, a vehicle was intercepted near the Muthialpet market on Tuesday night.

The police petrol team found two occupants inside the car and they were carrying bundles of the now defunct Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.

Though the occupants claimed that they were carrying the money for an ongoing work in Chennai, a police official said they did not have documents.