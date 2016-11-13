Case booked against AIADMK candidate’s son

The Orleanpet police on Saturday booked a case against Kaviarasan, son of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Om Sakthi Sekar, on charges of allegedly assaulting a Congress functionary while he was campaigning in the Nellithope segment.
Police sources said Ayappan, a Congress functionary was, playing an audio recording fitted to his autorickshaw on Lenin Street criticising the “unholy alliance” between the AINRC and the AIADMK for the by-election to Nellithope segment on November 19.
Mr. Kaviarasan picked up an argument with Mr. Ayappan, snatched the pen drive fitted with speakers and assaulted him.
Mr. Ayappan lodged a complaint with the Orleanpet police and a case was booked against Mr. Kaviarasan under Sections 294, 323 and 506 part II of the Indian Penal Code.
Further investigations are on.
