Cars of AIADMK functionaries from TN seized

GROUNDED:The seized vehicles of Tamil Nadu AIADMK functionaries parked in front of Orlanpet Police Station in Puducherry on Thursday. At right, AIADMK Ministers and MLAs from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coming out of the Secretariat after meeting Chief Electoral Officer V. Candavelou and lodging a complaint with him over the issue.— PHOTOS: S.S. KUMAR

Tension prevailed at Nellithope on Thursday evening after police seized vehicles of AIADMK workers who came from the neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu.

Following complaints that a large number of AIADMK cadre from Tamil Nadu have been camping in the constituency, a team of election officials and police conducted a search in Lenin Street. They seized around 10 cars bearing Tamil Nadu registration number after the occupants reportedly failed to explain their presence in the constituency.

Irked over the decision, AIADMK cadre shouted slogans against the Congress.

Later, an AIADMK delegation led by Minister for Industries M.C. Sampath lodged a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer V. Candavelou. Local unit secretary of AIADMK A. Anbazhagan told presspersons that the Congress had been misusing the official machinery to favour Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy. He accused the police of falsely implicating party workers and preventing them from campaigning for AIADMK candidate.

The Chief Minister had been trying to create disturbance in the constituency due to fear of losing the by-poll, Mr. Anbazhagan alleged.

